Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,759.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,676 shares in the company, valued at $977,166.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,131,361. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $160.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.66. The firm has a market cap of $160.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

