Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 469 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.1% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.