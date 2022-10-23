Community Bank of Raymore Purchases Shares of 108,500 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises approximately 0.5% of Community Bank of Raymore’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLF opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.26. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLF. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

