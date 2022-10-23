Community Bank of Raymore Sells 400 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Walmart were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.0% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.93.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,336,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $136.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.13. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.