Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

SID opened at $2.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,561.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 16.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 114.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 51,870 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.7% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 974,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 256,007 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

