Comparing Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) & Owlet (NYSE:OWLT)

Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF – Get Rating) and Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Callitas Health and Owlet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Owlet $75.80 million 1.52 -$71.70 million ($0.95) -1.06

Callitas Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Owlet.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A Owlet N/A -148.55% -56.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Callitas Health and Owlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

41.8% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Owlet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Callitas Health has a beta of -2.3, suggesting that its share price is 330% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Owlet has a beta of 2.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Callitas Health and Owlet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Owlet 0 1 2 0 2.67

Owlet has a consensus price target of $3.19, indicating a potential upside of 215.59%. Given Owlet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than Callitas Health.

Summary

Owlet beats Callitas Health on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health Inc. provides over the counter consumer health and wellness products in the United States and Canada. It offers C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat for the treatment of obesity; ToConceive, a fertility enhancing moisturizer; and Extrinsa for female sexual dysfunction solutions, as well as focuses on developing cannabinoid delivery technologies. The company was formerly known as M Pharmaceutical Inc. and changed its name to Callitas Health Inc. in September 2017. Callitas Health Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, Kentucky.

About Owlet

Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits. The company also offers Dream Duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video, and digital sleep coach. Owlet, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

