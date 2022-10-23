Compound Dai Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $556.64 Million (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Compound Dai token can now be bought for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. Compound Dai has a market cap of $556.64 million and $6.07 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,362.30 or 0.27946729 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010916 BTC.

Compound Dai Token Profile

Compound Dai was first traded on November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance.

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cDAI is the Compound's wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

