Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Conformis Price Performance

Conformis stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.30. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 64.59% and a negative net margin of 99.97%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Conformis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conformis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 352,228 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Conformis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 477,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Conformis by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 365,255 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

Featured Stories

