Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Conformis Price Performance
Conformis stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.30. Conformis has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conformis
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Conformis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conformis by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,033,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 352,228 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Conformis by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 4,644,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 477,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Conformis by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Conformis by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 875,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 365,255 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Conformis Company Profile
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conformis (CFMS)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.