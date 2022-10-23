Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.20-$11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $278.64.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $225.15. The stock had a trading volume of 723,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.17 and its 200 day moving average is $241.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 726.31, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,028,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,914,000 after buying an additional 122,621 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 420,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,756,000 after buying an additional 95,983 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,111.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,335,000 after buying an additional 65,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

