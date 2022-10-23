Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several research firms recently commented on CNM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Core & Main to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Core & Main stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $32.54.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $621,894.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $258,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,104,537 shares of company stock worth $261,422,657. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

