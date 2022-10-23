Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 3.9 %

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $8.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.93. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSE:CMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.74 million for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.93%.

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.