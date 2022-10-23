Cormark Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) – Cormark issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Wednesday, October 19th. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSL. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.18.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 3.7 %

TSE:SSL opened at C$6.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$11.61.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$45.91 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Sandstorm Gold

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.41, for a total value of C$126,142.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$367,218.07.

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.