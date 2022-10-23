Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Position Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Corteva by 450.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $42.07 and a one year high of $64.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

