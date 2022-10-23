Cosmos (ATOM) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.37 billion and $130.66 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $11.75 or 0.00060332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00082006 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015150 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001610 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025313 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001402 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007447 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000252 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Cosmos Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.
