Cosmos Reaches One Day Volume of $158.50 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $3.41 billion and approximately $158.50 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $11.91 or 0.00061199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00083360 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025502 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007559 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

