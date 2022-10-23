Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.20.

CTRA opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.16. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

