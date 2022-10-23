Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $67.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COUP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $71.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.15.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75. Coupa Software has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $255.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,455 shares of company stock worth $1,583,602. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Coupa Software by 41,503.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after buying an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 1,237.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $136,679,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 87.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,012,000 after purchasing an additional 991,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $89,821,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

