Cowen Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $340.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cowen from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.19.

Shares of NFLX opened at $289.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Netflix by 483.3% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

