Cowen Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $340.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $301.19.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $289.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 240.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

