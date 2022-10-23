Credit Suisse Group Cuts Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Price Target to $43.00

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

POR has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of POR opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 20.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 14.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

