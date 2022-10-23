Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Costa Group (OTCMKTS:CTTQF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Costa Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Costa Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CTTQF opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Costa Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28.

About Costa Group

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers. It operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms and Logistics, and International. The company offers mushrooms, raspberries, strawberries, blackberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

