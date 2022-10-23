Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Crescent Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

CRGY opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 85.24 and a beta of 2.50.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $5.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $908.43 million for the quarter. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 119.83% and a net margin of 1.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Todd Falk acquired 1,750 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 79,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,408 over the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

