Critical Contrast: Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) vs. Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA)

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) and Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Connexa Sports Technologies and Clarus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarus 0 1 5 0 2.83

Clarus has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 165.41%. Given Clarus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clarus is more favorable than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $10.80 million 0.29 -$18.59 million N/A N/A Clarus $375.79 million 1.16 $26.09 million $0.71 16.45

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and Clarus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Clarus has higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.4% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Clarus shares are held by institutional investors. 24.1% of Clarus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and Clarus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies -371.17% N/A -441.56% Clarus 6.07% 14.84% 8.27%

Summary

Clarus beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Connexa Sports Technologies

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc. and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in May 2022. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes. This segment offers its products for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and other outdoor recreation activities under the Black Diamond Equipment, PIEPS, and SKINourishment brands. The company's Precision Sport segment manufactures bullets and ammunition products for precision target shooting, hunting, and military and law enforcement purposes under the Sierra and Barnes brands. The company sells its products to mountain, rock, ice, and gym climbers; and winter outdoor enthusiasts, trail runners, backpackers, competitive shooters, hunters, and outdoor consumers. Its Adventure segment offers engineered automotive roof racks, trays, mounting systems, luggage boxes, carriers, and accessories under the Rhino-Rack brand; and overlanding and off-road vehicle recovery and extraction tracks for the overland and the off-road market under the MAXTRAX brand. It markets and distributes its products through independent specialty stores and specialty chains, sporting goods and outdoor recreation stores, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers; and independent distributors, as well as through its websites. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

