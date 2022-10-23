Critical Review: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for United Bankshares and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.35%. Given United Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 33.26% 7.53% 1.19% Banco Bradesco 16.85% 18.00% 1.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares United Bankshares and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

69.6% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of United Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. United Bankshares pays out 55.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bankshares has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years. United Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bankshares and Banco Bradesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $1.07 billion 4.83 $367.74 million $2.58 14.91 Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.60 $4.07 billion $0.41 8.03

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than United Bankshares. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Banco Bradesco on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bankshares

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases; construction and real estate loans; personal, student, credit card, commercial, and floor plan loans; and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil. Banco Bradesco S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Cidade de Deus – Companhia Comercial de Participações.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.