Crypterium Achieves Market Cap of $8.56 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypterium has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and $754,213.00 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypterium has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Get Crypterium alerts:

About Crypterium

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,958,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,960,689 tokens. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com. Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium.

Buying and Selling Crypterium

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token's popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypterium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

