Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Holdings Cut by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.13.

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $12.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.79. 1,873,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. Cummins’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

