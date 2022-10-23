CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.90.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,495. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -49.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.33. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.45 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.