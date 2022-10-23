DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the company will earn $5.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.85. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.66 EPS.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 183.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,616,000 after acquiring an additional 286,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,690,000 after acquiring an additional 266,428 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 39.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,850,000 after acquiring an additional 160,819 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.