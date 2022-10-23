Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,564 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Danaher worth $161,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,582,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.58.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,691,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

