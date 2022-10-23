DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.82. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.69.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

