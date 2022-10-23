DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.82. DAVIDsTEA has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.69.
About DAVIDsTEA
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DAVIDsTEA (DTEA)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.