DEI 24-Hour Volume Tops $16,566.00 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, DEI has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.09 billion and approximately $16,566.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00276148 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001349 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00017429 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.