DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 149,864 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,864 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.20% of American Electric Power worth $95,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 29.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.63. 2,278,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,643,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

