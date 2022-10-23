DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 36,757 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,757 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of ServiceNow worth $107,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $556.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $488.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.91.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow Price Performance

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $14,410,327 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $4.41 on Friday, reaching $360.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,337. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 396.34, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

