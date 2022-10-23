DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 75,142 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,162,652 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NIKE were worth $119,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in NIKE by 476.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after buying an additional 1,177,113 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in NIKE by 88.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after buying an additional 788,270 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,233,000 after buying an additional 735,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,976,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,503,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.87. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.