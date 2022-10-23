DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 929,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,299 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.10% of International Business Machines worth $129,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.90. 7,201,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

