DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,285,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,990 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.33% of Johnson Controls International worth $111,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after buying an additional 825,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,118,000 after acquiring an additional 820,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,641,000 after acquiring an additional 462,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,541,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,191,000 after acquiring an additional 282,610 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

JCI stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,820,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,461,173. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

