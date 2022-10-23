DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 814,409 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,409 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.0% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Coca-Cola worth $341,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,930,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,538,000 after buying an additional 12,713,757 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Coca-Cola by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 11,937,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KO traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.96. The company had a trading volume of 15,034,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,770,502. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $242.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

