DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 9,845 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,782,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.11% of Philip Morris International worth $178,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,780,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,584. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.