Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-$1.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.01 billion-$12.47 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00- EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.85.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. The company had a trading volume of 11,173,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,681,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.35. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 429.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $206,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $217,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

