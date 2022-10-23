Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut Denbury from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Denbury from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.64.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.87. Denbury has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

