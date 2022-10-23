Dero (DERO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $43,452.00

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Dero has a market cap of $51.47 million and approximately $43,452.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $3.97 or 0.00020386 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,474.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00272915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00118975 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.02 or 0.00734372 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.48 or 0.00562178 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00243229 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,965,222 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

