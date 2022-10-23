Dero (DERO) Price Tops $3.96 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $3.96 or 0.00020515 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $51.32 million and approximately $38,020.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dero has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,964,748 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

