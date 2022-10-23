Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $156.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $156.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE PG opened at $128.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $306.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

