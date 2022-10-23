Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.50 ($28.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($25.51) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($30.10) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €18.06 ($18.42) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($18.50). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.37.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

