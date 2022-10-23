Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $73.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Devon Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.74.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.50. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.68%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Boston Partners increased its stake in Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Devon Energy by 276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.