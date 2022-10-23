dForce USD Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00005177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $205.35 million and approximately $40,281.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00031622 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.15 or 0.00273139 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001359 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004088 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017067 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000376 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02905292 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $149,782.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.