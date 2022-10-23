Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $159.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $26.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $6.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $6.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $6.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.89 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $21.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FANG. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of FANG stock opened at $152.32 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.39 and its 200-day moving average is $131.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

