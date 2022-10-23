Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 43.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna lowered NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.41.

NetApp stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

