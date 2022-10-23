Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $4.12 Million Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 131.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 352.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE UHS opened at $90.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.41. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.50 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

