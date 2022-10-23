Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 10,045 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth $1,006,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total transaction of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $117.61 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $223.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.98. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.42%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

